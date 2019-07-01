Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

EPD stock remained flat at $$28.87 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,306,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,851. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 20,868,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,527 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after purchasing an additional 884,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,165,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $372,930,000 after purchasing an additional 728,719 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,752,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

