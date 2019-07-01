Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Macquarie set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $339,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 44,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $4,317,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,627 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $144,091,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Entergy by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,502,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,293,000 after purchasing an additional 987,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,485,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,095,000 after purchasing an additional 786,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,335,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,079,000 after purchasing an additional 773,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.00. 2,360,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,413. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

