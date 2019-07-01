Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CSFB set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.17.

TSE EDV opened at C$21.35 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$16.34 and a 12 month high of C$24.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.39.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total transaction of C$1,035,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,213,381.25.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

