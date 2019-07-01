Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a market weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.95.

NYSE EXP opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $111.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 385,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 233,674 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eagle Materials by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,328,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.