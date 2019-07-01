DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DXPE. BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on DXP Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $37.89 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.87 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 345.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 674.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 442.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 396.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

