Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1,598.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

