Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ducommun to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Ducommun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,832.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $137,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,683.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ducommun by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ducommun by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 4,516.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ducommun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. 69,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,807. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $523.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $172.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.83 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

