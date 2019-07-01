Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $681.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $20.55.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

