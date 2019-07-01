Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,200 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,450 ($45.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 3,470 ($45.34) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective (up from GBX 3,200 ($41.81)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,189.12 ($41.67).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,384 ($44.22) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,357.82. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,460 ($45.21).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.