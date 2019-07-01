DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.65.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.45. The company had a trading volume of 953,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 504.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.75. DexCom has a 1-year low of $92.33 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 7,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $46,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,545 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in DexCom by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,942,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,136,147,000 after purchasing an additional 816,247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DexCom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.