Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $2,210,913.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

