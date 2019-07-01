Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) a €28.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.69 ($39.17).

ETR HLAG opened at €38.50 ($44.77) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.78. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52-week low of €21.04 ($24.47) and a 52-week high of €39.05 ($45.41).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

