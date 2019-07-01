Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $123.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Shares of DRI opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.96. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $95.83 and a 1-year high of $125.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $8,600,261.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,476,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 20.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

