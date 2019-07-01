CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 775

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:CVSG opened at GBX 723.50 ($9.45) on Friday. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 362.40 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The company has a market capitalization of $510.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 649.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.39.
About CVS Group
See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.