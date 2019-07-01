CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 775

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:CVSG opened at GBX 723.50 ($9.45) on Friday. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 362.40 ($4.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The company has a market capitalization of $510.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 649.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.39.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

