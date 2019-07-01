Critical Comparison: Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) & Rattler Midstream (NYSE:RTLR)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Kinder Morgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kinder Morgan pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Rattler Midstream does not pay a dividend. Kinder Morgan pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kinder Morgan and Rattler Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinder Morgan 1 6 8 0 2.47 Rattler Midstream 0 4 11 0 2.73

Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus target price of $21.61, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Rattler Midstream has a consensus target price of $22.54, indicating a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than Kinder Morgan.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Rattler Midstream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinder Morgan $14.14 billion 3.34 $1.61 billion $0.89 23.46 Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kinder Morgan has higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Kinder Morgan and Rattler Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinder Morgan 11.59% 6.13% 2.72% Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kinder Morgan beats Rattler Midstream on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, ethanol, and chemicals, as well as bulk products, including coke, metals, and ores; and owns tankers. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recovery and production crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The company owns an interest in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 153 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

