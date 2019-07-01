Critical Analysis: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) & State Auto Financial (NYSE:STFC)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heritage Insurance and State Auto Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $480.17 million 0.96 $27.16 million $1.38 11.17 State Auto Financial $1.28 billion 1.19 $12.80 million $1.20 29.17

Heritage Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than State Auto Financial. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Heritage Insurance pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Auto Financial pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Insurance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Heritage Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heritage Insurance and State Auto Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00 State Auto Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. State Auto Financial has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.29%. Given Heritage Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than State Auto Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.97% 6.70% 1.51% State Auto Financial 4.87% 6.86% 2.01%

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats State Auto Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 512,793 personal residential policies and 3,000 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

