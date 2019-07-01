Cormark Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.35

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.24.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD opened at C$1.27 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.