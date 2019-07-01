Comparing Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) & Codexis (OTCMKTS:CDXS)

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landstar and Codexis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 155.93 -$15.09 million N/A N/A Codexis $60.59 million 16.59 -$10.88 million ($0.21) -87.76

Codexis has higher revenue and earnings than Landstar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A Codexis -18.22% -21.08% -13.52%

Volatility & Risk

Landstar has a beta of -10.28, indicating that its share price is 1,128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Landstar and Codexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 1 0 0 0 1.00 Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Codexis has a consensus price target of $22.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Codexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than Landstar.

Summary

Codexis beats Landstar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landstar Company Profile

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

