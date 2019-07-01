Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

Coherent stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $192.37.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $372.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.11 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 11.56%. Coherent’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Coherent by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Coherent by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

