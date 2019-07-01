Citigroup Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $34.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Shares of CAG opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,183,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,757 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $225,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 116,755.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,103,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,602 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

