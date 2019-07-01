Citigroup Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $34.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.15.
Shares of CAG opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.
In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,807. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,183,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,757 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $225,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 116,755.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,103,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,602 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
