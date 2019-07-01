CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $17.15 on Thursday. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.21.
About CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR
