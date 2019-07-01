CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $17.15 on Thursday. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $214.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.21.

About CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

