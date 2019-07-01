Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Up 7.0% in June

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 390,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 7.49% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt alerts:

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSSE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.