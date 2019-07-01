Chase Mining Limited (ASX:CML) Insider Acquires A$41,850.00 in Stock

Chase Mining Limited (ASX:CML) insider Charles Thomas purchased 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,850.00 ($29,680.85).

Chase Mining stock opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. Chase Mining Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.07 ($0.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.03.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.