Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $2.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.60. Celanese posted earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $12.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.13. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Celanese to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Celanese and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.69.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $993,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. Celanese has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $119.29. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

