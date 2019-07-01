Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $35.91 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 160,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 187.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 64,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 107.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,460,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,449,000 after buying an additional 1,274,721 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 35.9% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 310,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

