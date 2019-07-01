Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $723.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to post sales of $723.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.70 million and the lowest is $713.40 million. Catalent posted sales of $685.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.88 million. Catalent had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. First Analysis restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. 1,196,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,631. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.92. Catalent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other Catalent news, insider Peter L. Buzy acquired 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $2,008,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,285. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $444,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,845. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

