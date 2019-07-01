Carnival’s (CCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carnival (LON:CCL) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,500 ($71.87).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Carnival from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Carnival from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Carnival from GBX 5,460 ($71.34) to GBX 5,235 ($68.40) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,926 ($64.37).

Shares of CCL opened at GBX 3,479 ($45.46) on Friday. Carnival has a 1 year low of GBX 3,394 ($44.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,030 ($65.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,877.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

