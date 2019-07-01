Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report $14.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.11 million and the lowest is $14.69 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $11.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $63.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.27 million to $64.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.52 million, with estimates ranging from $66.77 million to $74.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 68.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,298. The stock has a market cap of $361.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.86%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

