Canaccord Genuity Boosts Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Price Target to GBX 155

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 146.88 ($1.92).

Shares of PMO opened at GBX 76.90 ($1.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.96. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

