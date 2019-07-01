Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCO. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$14.04 on Thursday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$12.31 and a 12-month high of C$17.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$298.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

