Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $4.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Caci International has a 12 month low of $138.39 and a 12 month high of $212.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Caci International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caci International will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Gilmore III sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.18, for a total transaction of $42,058.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,095 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,204 shares of company stock worth $1,631,040 over the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caci International in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 458.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 69,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.