Cable One’s (CABO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has a $1,316.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1,210.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CABO. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,090.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,191.00.

Cable One stock opened at $1,170.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cable One has a 52-week low of $704.60 and a 52-week high of $1,192.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,138.14. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). Cable One had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $278.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 400 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.00, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total transaction of $233,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,398. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $37,088,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cable One by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Cable One by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

