BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,913 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,811,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,170,000 after purchasing an additional 734,736 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 523,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,803,000.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.11 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.