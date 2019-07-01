BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.11 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 76.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.
About BWX Technologies
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
