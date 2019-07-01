Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Brunswick to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research set a $68.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brunswick from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,321. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.