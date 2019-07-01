Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Price Target at $30.90

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.90 ($35.93).

EVK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of FRA EVK traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €25.87 ($30.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,066,589 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.93.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

