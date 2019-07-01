Brokerages Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target at $3,812.14

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,812.14 ($49.81).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BATS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,210 ($41.94) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,010 ($52.40) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Jack Bowles sold 6,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,947 ($38.51), for a total transaction of £200,720.17 ($262,276.45).

Shares of BATS traded up GBX 112.50 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,861.50 ($37.39). The stock had a trading volume of 3,429,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,883.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,265 ($55.73).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

