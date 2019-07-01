Brokerages Expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.79 Million

Brokerages expect Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) to post $234.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.99 million and the lowest is $231.60 million. Marcus reported sales of $193.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $838.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $837.50 million to $839.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $890.52 million, with estimates ranging from $887.05 million to $894.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Marcus had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $170.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.20 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NYSE MCS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72. Marcus has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $867,280.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,268.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Marcus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Marcus by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 137,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Marcus by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

