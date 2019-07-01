Brokerages Expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $23.27. 366,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.