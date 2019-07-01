Brokerages Anticipate Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) to post sales of $17.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $16.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year sales of $75.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.85 million to $76.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $96.21 million, with estimates ranging from $92.42 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point cut Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 5,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $352.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

