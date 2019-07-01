Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to announce sales of $124.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.30 million. Penn Virginia reported sales of $111.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $497.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.80 million to $506.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $549.11 million, with estimates ranging from $529.70 million to $568.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.
Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $105.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 45.92%.
NASDAQ:PVAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 283,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $463.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $96.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 131,478 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 165,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 679.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 204,034 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Penn Virginia
Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.