Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BDGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ:BDGE opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $584.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nathan Lindenbaum purchased 3,126 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,746.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,666.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 446.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

