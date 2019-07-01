Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

BDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, insider Tom Wirth sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $148,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,744.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,633,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 194,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,056.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 762,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 696,272 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. 1,171,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,737. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

