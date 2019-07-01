B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BME. HSBC cut their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a top pick rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 444.09 ($5.80).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 333.30 ($4.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 351.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Gilles Petit bought 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

