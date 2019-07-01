Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APRN. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Sunday, April 7th.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

In other Blue Apron news, CFO Timothy Bensley sold 44,055 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $30,397.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,735.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 45,689 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $31,525.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,718.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,928 shares of company stock worth $71,710. 56.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 7,243,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 2,037,600 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 264,970 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of APRN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 377,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.93. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $62.25.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.79 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 70.16% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.