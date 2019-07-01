BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. BlackBerry has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 2.01.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BlackBerry by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,907,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 228,681 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in BlackBerry by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 250,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 192,538 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.