Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) CFO Buys $107,625.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $107,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $43.79 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 333.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

