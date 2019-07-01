BidaskClub Upgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to “Sell”

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Umpqua by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Umpqua by 12,996.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.