BidaskClub Upgrades Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.20.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63. Northern Trust has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

