BidaskClub Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QLYS. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qualys to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.94.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.47. Qualys has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Qualys had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $162,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,453.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,305 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $350,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,634.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,395 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,979,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

