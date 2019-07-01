BidaskClub Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.62. Omnicell has a one year low of $51.75 and a one year high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 65,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $4,155,316.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Kuipers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,061,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,762.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,028 shares of company stock worth $10,741,639 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Omnicell by 451.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

